The Pittsburgh Pirates hope to stop their four-game losing run against the Cleveland Guardians (46-48), on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Mitch Keller (9-4) for the Pirates and Logan Allen for the Guardians.

Pirates vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (9-4, 3.31 ERA) vs Allen - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller (9-4) will take the mound for the Pirates, his 20th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, July 8, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing one hit.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 3.31 ERA this season with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 19 games.

He has started 19 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

Keller has 18 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 19 chances this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

Allen will take the mound to start for the Guardians, his first of the season.

The southpaw will make his MLB debut at 24 years old.

