Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Pittsburgh Steelers have +5000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 17th-ranked in the league as of December 31.
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +450
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh covered 10 times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.
- Steelers games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.
- Pittsburgh put up 322.7 yards per game offensively last year (23rd in ), and it surrendered 330.4 yards per game (13th) on the other side of the ball.
- Last year the Steelers were 4-4 at home and 5-4 away.
- Pittsburgh had a 4-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 5-6 record as underdogs.
- The Steelers were 3-3 in the AFC North and 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.
Steelers Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Najee Harris ran for 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Also, Harris had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three touchdowns.
- In 13 games, Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.
- On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and picked up 237 yards.
- In the passing game a season ago, George Pickens scored four TDs, hauling in 52 balls for 801 yards (47.1 per game).
- In the passing game, Diontae Johnson scored zero TDs, hauling in 86 balls for 882 yards (51.9 per game).
- Alex Highsmith recorded 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 17 games last year.
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|-
|+900
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+6600
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+900
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
