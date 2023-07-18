Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Guardians - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .294 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on July 18 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano is batting .238 with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Marcano has reached base via a hit in 38 games this year (of 64 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has gone deep in three games this season (4.7%), homering in 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20.3% of his games this season, Marcano has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (21.9%), including one multi-run game.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.231
|AVG
|.247
|.257
|OBP
|.316
|.361
|SLG
|.376
|9
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|16/3
|K/BB
|15/7
|3
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Guardians give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (96 total, one per game).
- Allen makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old southpaw.
