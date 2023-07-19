Andrew McCutchen, with a slugging percentage of .341 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, July 19 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 73 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .377.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 56th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is 90th in slugging.

McCutchen has reached base via a hit in 49 games this season (of 77 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

In 13.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 24.7% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 31 games this year (40.3%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .290 AVG .243 .394 OBP .360 .413 SLG .426 9 XBH 13 4 HR 6 15 RBI 13 30/24 K/BB 36/25 5 SB 4

