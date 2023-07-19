Austin Hedges Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Guardians - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Austin Hedges -- hitting .190 with a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, on July 19 at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Hedges? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Austin Hedges At The Plate
- Hedges is batting .175 with five doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- Hedges has gotten at least one hit in 42.1% of his games this year (24 of 57), with at least two hits three times (5.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 57 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In 11 games this season (19.3%), Hedges has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 games this year (17.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|30
|.189
|AVG
|.163
|.221
|OBP
|.231
|.230
|SLG
|.225
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|11
|20/2
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|1
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (97 total, one per game).
- Civale (3-2 with a 2.65 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.65, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .212 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.