On Wednesday, Bryan Reynolds (.195 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 132 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.432) thanks to 33 extra-base hits.

In 57 of 81 games this season (70.4%) Reynolds has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (21.0%).

He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (9.9%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (32.1%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (9.9%).

He has scored at least once 30 times this year (37.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 42 .224 AVG .287 .319 OBP .333 .343 SLG .509 12 XBH 21 2 HR 7 18 RBI 25 27/19 K/BB 41/12 2 SB 6

Guardians Pitching Rankings