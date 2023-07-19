Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Guardians - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Bryan Reynolds (.195 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 132 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.432) thanks to 33 extra-base hits.
- In 57 of 81 games this season (70.4%) Reynolds has had a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (21.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (9.9%), homering in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 26 games this season (32.1%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (9.9%).
- He has scored at least once 30 times this year (37.0%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|42
|.224
|AVG
|.287
|.319
|OBP
|.333
|.343
|SLG
|.509
|12
|XBH
|21
|2
|HR
|7
|18
|RBI
|25
|27/19
|K/BB
|41/12
|2
|SB
|6
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (97 total, one per game).
- Civale gets the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.65 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 2.65 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .212 to opposing hitters.
