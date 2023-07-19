On Wednesday, Ji-Man Choi (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, four home runs, a walk and six RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ji-Man Choi At The Plate

Choi has two doubles, four home runs and a walk while hitting .173.

In seven of 16 games this season (43.8%), Choi has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (25.0%, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish).

In four games this season (25.0%), Choi has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 16 games so far this year.

Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .217 AVG .138 .240 OBP .138 .652 SLG .276 4 XBH 2 3 HR 1 4 RBI 2 10/1 K/BB 11/0 0 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings