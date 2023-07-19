Wednesday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-54) and Cleveland Guardians (47-48) going head to head at PNC Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Pirates, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 12:35 PM ET on July 19.

The Guardians will give the nod to Aaron Civale (3-2) against the Pirates and Rich Hill (7-9).

Pirates vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Pirates 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 1-8 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Pirates' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 74 games this season and have come away with the win 29 times (39.2%) in those contests.

This season, Pittsburgh has come away with a win 23 times in 52 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Pittsburgh is No. 27 in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (389 total runs).

The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.50) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule