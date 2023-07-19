Josh Naylor and Bryan Reynolds will be among the star attractions when the Cleveland Guardians face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET, at PNC Park.

Pirates vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 84 home runs as a team.

Pittsburgh ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .380 this season.

The Pirates rank 22nd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

Pittsburgh is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 389 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Pirates rank 14th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.50 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.386 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Rich Hill (7-9) to the mound for his 20th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings against the San Francisco Giants.

In 19 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Hill has 16 starts of five or more innings this season in 19 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/14/2023 Giants L 6-4 Home Rich Hill Ross Stripling 7/15/2023 Giants L 3-1 Home Johan Oviedo Alex Cobb 7/16/2023 Giants L 8-4 Home Osvaldo Bido Alex Wood 7/17/2023 Guardians L 11-0 Home Quinn Priester Xzavion Curry 7/18/2023 Guardians L 10-1 Home Mitch Keller Logan Allen 7/19/2023 Guardians - Home Rich Hill Aaron Civale 7/21/2023 Angels - Away Johan Oviedo Shohei Ohtani 7/22/2023 Angels - Away Osvaldo Bido Reid Detmers 7/23/2023 Angels - Away - Tyler Anderson 7/24/2023 Padres - Away Mitch Keller Yu Darvish 7/25/2023 Padres - Away Rich Hill Blake Snell

