The Cleveland Guardians (47-48) will look to Josh Naylor, riding a two-game homer streak, against the Pittsburgh Pirates (41-54) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday, at PNC Park.

The Guardians will give the nod to Aaron Civale (3-2, 2.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Rich Hill (7-9, 4.85 ERA).

Pirates vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Civale - CLE (3-2, 2.65 ERA) vs Hill - PIT (7-9, 4.85 ERA)

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Rich Hill

Hill (7-9 with a 4.85 ERA and 93 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Pirates, his 20th of the season.

The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In 19 games this season, the 43-year-old has an ERA of 4.85, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .265 against him.

Hill has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Hill will try to secure his 17th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

The Guardians will send Civale (3-2) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 2.65 ERA this season with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 10 games.

He has four quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Civale has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.

