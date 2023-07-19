Tucupita Marcano Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Guardians - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Tucupita Marcano (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians at PNC Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Tucupita Marcano At The Plate
- Marcano has 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .238.
- In 59.4% of his 64 games this season, Marcano has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 4.7% of his games this season, and 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Marcano has had at least one RBI in 20.3% of his games this year (13 of 64), with two or more RBI three times (4.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (21.9%), including one multi-run game.
Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.231
|AVG
|.247
|.257
|OBP
|.316
|.361
|SLG
|.376
|9
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|16/3
|K/BB
|15/7
|3
|SB
|2
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 97 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Civale gets the start for the Guardians, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.65 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.65, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .212 against him.
