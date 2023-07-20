As of now the Pittsburgh Steelers have been given +5000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Steelers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +450

+450 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Pittsburgh Betting Insights

Pittsburgh covered 10 times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, seven Steelers games hit the over.

Pittsburgh ranked 23rd in total offense (322.7 yards per game) and 13th in total defense (330.4 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Steelers posted a 4-4 record at home and were 5-4 on the road last season.

When favorites, Pittsburgh went 4-2. When underdogs, the Steelers were 5-6.

The Steelers were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Steelers Impact Players

Najee Harris ran for 1,038 yards (61.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Harris also had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three TDs.

In 13 games, Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 63.0%.

On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and accumulated 237 yards.

In 17 games a season ago, George Pickens had 52 receptions for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

Diontae Johnson had 86 receptions for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.

Alex Highsmith had 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended last year.

2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 49ers - +900 2 September 18 Browns - +3500 3 September 24 @ Raiders - +8000 4 October 1 @ Texans - +15000 5 October 8 Ravens - +2000 7 October 22 @ Rams - +6600 8 October 29 Jaguars - +2500 9 November 2 Titans - +8000 10 November 12 Packers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Browns - +3500 12 November 26 @ Bengals - +900 13 December 3 Cardinals - +20000 14 December 7 Patriots - +6600 15 December 17 @ Colts - +10000 16 December 23 Bengals - +900 17 December 31 @ Seahawks - +3000 18 January 7 @ Ravens - +2000

