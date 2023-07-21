Alexander Zverev 2023 Hamburg European Open Odds
A match in the Hamburg European Open quarterfinals is next for Alexander Zverev, and he will meet Luca van Assche. Zverev's odds to win it all at MatchMaker Sports Gmbh are +300, second-best in the field.
Zverev at the 2023 Hamburg European Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: July 21-30
- Venue: MatchMaker Sports Gmbh
- Location: Hamburg, Germany
- Court Surface: Clay
Zverev's Next Match
On Friday, July 28 at 5:00 AM ET, Zverev will play van Assche in the quarterfinals, after getting past Maximilian Marterer 6-3, 7-5 in the previous round.
Zverev is currently listed at -450 to win his next contest versus van Assche. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Alexander Zverev Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +1400
- Hamburg European Open odds to win: +300
Zverev Stats
- In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Zverev defeated No. 144-ranked Marterer, 6-3, 7-5.
- Through 15 tournaments over the past year, Zverev is yet to win a title, and his overall record is 27-15.
- Zverev is 15-7 on clay over the past 12 months, with zero tournament titles.
- Zverev, over the past year, has played 42 matches across all court surfaces, and 26.0 games per match.
- Over the past year, Zverev has played 22 matches on clay, and 24.1 games per match.
- Over the past 12 months, Zverev has won 81.8% of his service games, and he has won 24.8% of his return games.
- On clay over the past year, Zverev has been victorious in 78.3% of his service games and 31.7% of his return games.
