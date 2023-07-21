Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Angels - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen (.341 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .266 with 49 walks and 40 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 56th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 77 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.4% of those games.
- In 10 games this year, he has homered (13.0%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 19 games this season (24.7%), McCutchen has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this season (40.3%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.7%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|38
|.290
|AVG
|.243
|.394
|OBP
|.360
|.413
|SLG
|.426
|9
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|13
|30/24
|K/BB
|36/25
|5
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.51 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (116 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ohtani (7-5) takes the mound for the Angels in his 11th start of the season. He has a 3.59 ERA in 105 1/3 innings pitched, with 139 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.59), 22nd in WHIP (1.130), and second in K/9 (11.9).
