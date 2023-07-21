The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen (.341 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .266 with 49 walks and 40 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 56th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 77 games this season, with multiple hits in 23.4% of those games.

In 10 games this year, he has homered (13.0%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

In 19 games this season (24.7%), McCutchen has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 31 times this season (40.3%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .290 AVG .243 .394 OBP .360 .413 SLG .426 9 XBH 13 4 HR 6 15 RBI 13 30/24 K/BB 36/25 5 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings