Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Angels - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Bryan Reynolds (.154 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Guardians.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Discover More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.427) thanks to 33 extra-base hits.
- Reynolds has reached base via a hit in 57 games this year (of 82 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- In 9.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 32.9% of his games this season (27 of 82), with two or more RBI eight times (9.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 37.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.5%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|42
|.218
|AVG
|.287
|.312
|OBP
|.333
|.333
|SLG
|.509
|12
|XBH
|21
|2
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|25
|27/19
|K/BB
|41/12
|2
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.51 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 116 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 139 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.59), 22nd in WHIP (1.130), and second in K/9 (11.9) among pitchers who qualify.
