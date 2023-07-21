The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe and his .556 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Guardians.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is batting .244 with 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.

Joe has picked up a hit in 43 of 82 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (8.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).

Joe has an RBI in 20 of 82 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 27 of 82 games this year, and more than once 8 times.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 39 .252 AVG .237 .376 OBP .295 .405 SLG .444 11 XBH 17 3 HR 4 15 RBI 10 32/20 K/BB 46/8 0 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings