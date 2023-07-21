Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Angels - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe and his .556 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Guardians.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is batting .244 with 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.
- Joe has picked up a hit in 43 of 82 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (8.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Joe has an RBI in 20 of 82 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 27 of 82 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|.252
|AVG
|.237
|.376
|OBP
|.295
|.405
|SLG
|.444
|11
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|10
|32/20
|K/BB
|46/8
|0
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.51 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 116 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Ohtani (7-5) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.59 ERA in 105 1/3 innings pitched, with 139 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.59), 22nd in WHIP (1.130), and second in K/9 (11.9) among pitchers who qualify.
