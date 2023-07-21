Jack Suwinski -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on July 21 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has 58 hits, which is tops among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .225 with 31 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 132nd, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.

In 49.4% of his games this year (41 of 83), Suwinski has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (16.9%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 18.1% of his games this season, and 6.1% of his plate appearances.

In 37.3% of his games this season, Suwinski has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (12.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 30 times this year (36.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (9.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 39 .212 AVG .240 .337 OBP .361 .423 SLG .570 15 XBH 16 7 HR 12 23 RBI 26 50/26 K/BB 52/21 5 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings