Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Angels - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jack Suwinski -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on July 21 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has 58 hits, which is tops among Pittsburgh hitters this season, while batting .225 with 31 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 132nd, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 25th in the league in slugging.
- In 49.4% of his games this year (41 of 83), Suwinski has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (16.9%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.1% of his games this season, and 6.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 37.3% of his games this season, Suwinski has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (12.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this year (36.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (9.6%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|39
|.212
|AVG
|.240
|.337
|OBP
|.361
|.423
|SLG
|.570
|15
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|12
|23
|RBI
|26
|50/26
|K/BB
|52/21
|5
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Angels have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 116 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.59 ERA and 139 strikeouts through 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed five innings against the Houston Astros, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.59), 22nd in WHIP (1.130), and second in K/9 (11.9).
