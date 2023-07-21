Ji-Man Choi Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Angels - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Ji-Man Choi -- batting .250 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on July 21 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Guardians.
Ji-Man Choi Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Ji-Man Choi At The Plate
- Choi is hitting .182 with two doubles, four home runs and two walks.
- Choi has gotten a hit in eight of 17 games this year (47.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 23.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Choi has an RBI in five of 17 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored in six games this year (35.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ji-Man Choi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|.231
|AVG
|.138
|.276
|OBP
|.138
|.615
|SLG
|.276
|4
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|2
|10/2
|K/BB
|11/0
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Angels have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.51).
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 116 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Ohtani (7-5) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.59 ERA in 105 1/3 innings pitched, with 139 strikeouts.
- His last time out was in relief on Saturday when the right-hander threw five innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.59), 22nd in WHIP (1.130), and second in K/9 (11.9).
