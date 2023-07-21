Friday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (49-48) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (42-54) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 6-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Angels taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:38 PM on July 21.

The Angels will give the ball to Shohei Ohtani (7-5, 3.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Johan Oviedo (3-10, 4.53 ERA).

Pirates vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

Pirates vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 6, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 2-7.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

The Pirates have come away with 30 wins in the 75 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has been victorious four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Pittsburgh is No. 27 in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (396 total runs).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.50 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Pirates Schedule