Henry Davis and Taylor Ward hit the field when the Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Angels meet on Friday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Pirates are +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Angels (-190). The matchup's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pirates vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -190 +155 8 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 2-7.

When it comes to the total, the Pirates and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Pirates matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers. In four consecutive games, Pittsburgh and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total set by oddsmakers being nine runs.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 75 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (40%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 4-5, a 44.4% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 50 of its 96 games with a total this season.

The Pirates have an against the spread mark of 8-4-0 in 12 games with a line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-26 19-28 18-25 24-29 29-39 13-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.