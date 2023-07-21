Shohei Ohtani will lead the charge for the Los Angeles Angels (49-48) on Friday, July 21, when they take on Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates (42-54) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim at 9:38 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Angels as -190 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +155 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Pirates vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (7-5, 3.59 ERA) vs Johan Oviedo - PIT (3-10, 4.53 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Pirates vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Pirates and Angels matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Pirates (+155) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $25.50 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Carlos Santana get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have won 28 out of the 54 games, or 51.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Angels have gone 5-4 (winning 55.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Angels have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times over the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 75 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (40%) in those games.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 4-5 when favored by +155 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Connor Joe 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+375) Liover Peguero 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+375) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+240) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+230) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +20000 - 5th

Think the Pirates can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Pittsburgh and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.