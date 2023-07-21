Player prop bet odds for Carlos Santana and others are listed when the Los Angeles Angels host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Angels Game Info

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Santana Stats

Santana has collected 74 hits with 22 doubles, nine home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .230/.316/.382 so far this year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 17 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Jul. 16 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Reynolds Stats

Bryan Reynolds has 80 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs, 31 walks and 44 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a slash line of .255/.323/.427 so far this season.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Jul. 19 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jul. 16 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Giants Jul. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Ohtani Stats

The Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (7-5) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

He's going for his sixth straight quality start.

Ohtani has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 17 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has made 18 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

The 29-year-old's 3.59 ERA ranks 26th, 1.130 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 11.9 K/9 ranks second among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Jul. 14 5.0 5 5 4 7 3 at Padres Jul. 4 5.0 7 5 5 5 4 vs. White Sox Jun. 27 6.1 4 1 1 10 2 vs. Dodgers Jun. 21 7.0 5 1 1 12 2 at Rangers Jun. 15 6.0 6 2 2 3 1

Taylor Ward Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ward Stats

Taylor Ward has collected 82 hits with 17 doubles, 11 home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with three stolen bases.

He's slashing .248/.327/.400 on the season.

Ward Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 19 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 16 1-for-4 1 0 3 2 0 vs. Astros Jul. 15 3-for-5 2 0 0 4 0

