The Los Angeles Angels (49-48) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (42-54) to start a three-game series at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, with first pitch at 9:38 PM ET on Friday. The Angels are coming off a series victory over the Yankees, and the Pirates a series loss to the Guardians.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Shohei Ohtani (7-5) to the mound, while Johan Oviedo (3-10) will answer the bell for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (7-5, 3.59 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (3-10, 4.53 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

The Pirates are sending Oviedo (3-10) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 3-10 with a 4.53 ERA and 97 strikeouts through 107 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing just one hit.

In 19 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.53, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.

Oviedo enters the outing with nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Oviedo will aim to last five or more innings for his sixth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 innings per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani

The Angels' Ohtani (7-5) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings out of the bullpen against the Houston Astros, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.59, a 3.02 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.130 in 18 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.

In 10 starts, Ohtani has pitched through or past the fifth inning 17 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

In 18 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 29-year-old's 3.59 ERA ranks 26th, 1.130 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 11.9 K/9 ranks second among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

