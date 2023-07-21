Tucupita Marcano -- with a slugging percentage of .206 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on July 21 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Tucupita Marcano Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Tucupita Marcano At The Plate

Marcano has 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .234.

Marcano has picked up a hit in 58.5% of his 65 games this year, with at least two hits in 10.8% of those games.

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (4.6%, and 1.4% of his trips to the dish).

Marcano has had an RBI in 13 games this year (20.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (4.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 14 times this season (21.5%), including one multi-run game.

Tucupita Marcano Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 33 .223 AVG .247 .248 OBP .316 .348 SLG .376 9 XBH 8 2 HR 1 11 RBI 7 18/3 K/BB 15/7 3 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings