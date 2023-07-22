Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Angels - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Andrew McCutchen, with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, July 22 at 9:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .376 this season while batting .265 with 49 walks and 40 runs scored.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 89th in the league in slugging.
- In 62.8% of his 78 games this season, McCutchen has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (24.4%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (9.0%).
- He has scored at least once 31 times this year (39.7%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.290
|AVG
|.241
|.394
|OBP
|.358
|.413
|SLG
|.423
|9
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|13
|30/24
|K/BB
|37/25
|5
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 120 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 18th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.42, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.