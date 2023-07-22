Andrew McCutchen, with a slugging percentage of .350 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, July 22 at 9:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew McCutchen? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .376 this season while batting .265 with 49 walks and 40 runs scored.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 89th in the league in slugging.

In 62.8% of his 78 games this season, McCutchen has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has picked up an RBI in 19 games this year (24.4%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (9.0%).

He has scored at least once 31 times this year (39.7%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .290 AVG .241 .394 OBP .358 .413 SLG .423 9 XBH 13 4 HR 6 15 RBI 13 30/24 K/BB 37/25 5 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings