Bryan Reynolds -- with an on-base percentage of .175 in his past 10 games, 147 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on July 22 at 9:07 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds has an OPS of .747, fueled by an OBP of .322 and a team-best slugging percentage of .425 this season.

Reynolds has gotten a hit in 58 of 83 games this year (69.9%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (20.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (32.5%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (9.6%).

In 37.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 43 .218 AVG .287 .312 OBP .332 .333 SLG .503 12 XBH 21 2 HR 7 19 RBI 25 27/19 K/BB 42/12 2 SB 6

Angels Pitching Rankings