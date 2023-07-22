Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Angels - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Bryan Reynolds -- with an on-base percentage of .175 in his past 10 games, 147 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on July 22 at 9:07 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds has an OPS of .747, fueled by an OBP of .322 and a team-best slugging percentage of .425 this season.
- Reynolds has gotten a hit in 58 of 83 games this year (69.9%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (20.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.6% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (32.5%), with two or more RBI in eight of them (9.6%).
- In 37.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.4%).
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|43
|.218
|AVG
|.287
|.312
|OBP
|.332
|.333
|SLG
|.503
|12
|XBH
|21
|2
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|25
|27/19
|K/BB
|42/12
|2
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Angels have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 120 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 18th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has put up a 4.42 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.
