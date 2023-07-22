Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Angels - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Carlos Santana -- .129 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on July 22 at 9:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .228 with 22 doubles, nine home runs and 43 walks.
- Santana has gotten at least one hit in 57.3% of his games this season (51 of 89), with at least two hits 18 times (20.2%).
- Looking at the 89 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in nine of them (10.1%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 30 games this year (33.7%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (12.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36.0% of his games this season (32 of 89), with two or more runs seven times (7.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|43
|.232
|AVG
|.224
|.323
|OBP
|.308
|.384
|SLG
|.373
|15
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|28
|31/22
|K/BB
|34/21
|4
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.52 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (120 total, 1.2 per game).
- Detmers (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.42 ERA in 91 2/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 4.42 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.