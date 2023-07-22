Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Angels - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Saturday, Connor Joe (.526 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 9:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .242 with 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.
- In 51.8% of his 83 games this season, Joe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 83 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (8.4%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24.1% of his games this season, Joe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 4.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 27 of 83 games this year, and more than once 8 times.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|40
|.252
|AVG
|.234
|.376
|OBP
|.291
|.405
|SLG
|.438
|11
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|10
|32/20
|K/BB
|46/8
|0
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.52).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 120 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Detmers makes the start for the Angels, his 18th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.42 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.42, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
