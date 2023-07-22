Saturday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (50-48) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (42-55) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Angels securing the victory. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET on July 22.

The Angels will give the nod to Reid Detmers (2-6, 4.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Ryan Borucki (1-0, 4.63 ERA).

Pirates vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET

Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 9:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Pirates' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Pirates have won in 30, or 39.5%, of the 76 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Pittsburgh has won four of nine games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 39.2% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Pittsburgh is No. 27 in MLB play scoring 4.1 runs per game (401 total runs).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.54 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule