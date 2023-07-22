Reid Detmers is starting for the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday against Ji-Man Choi and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 9:07 PM ET at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates' 88 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Pittsburgh ranks 26th in the majors with a .382 team slugging percentage.

The Pirates rank 21st in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

Pittsburgh is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 401 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an OBP of .312 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Pirates rank 15th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.54 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.384 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan Borucki gets the nod for the Pirates and will make his first start of the season.

The 29-year-old lefty will start for the first time this year after coming out of the bullpen 11 times.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/16/2023 Giants L 8-4 Home Osvaldo Bido Alex Wood 7/17/2023 Guardians L 11-0 Home Quinn Priester Xzavion Curry 7/18/2023 Guardians L 10-1 Home Mitch Keller Logan Allen 7/19/2023 Guardians W 7-5 Home Rich Hill Aaron Civale 7/21/2023 Angels L 8-5 Away Johan Oviedo - 7/22/2023 Angels - Away Ryan Borucki Reid Detmers 7/23/2023 Angels - Away Mitch Keller Tyler Anderson 7/24/2023 Padres - Away Rich Hill Yu Darvish 7/25/2023 Padres - Away Rich Hill Blake Snell 7/26/2023 Padres - Away Johan Oviedo Seth Lugo 7/28/2023 Phillies - Home Osvaldo Bido Zack Wheeler

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.