Shohei Ohtani will lead the way for the Los Angeles Angels (50-48) on Saturday, July 22, when they battle Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates (42-55) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim at 9:07 PM ET.

The Pirates are +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Angels (-190). The total is 9 runs for the contest.

Pirates vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers - LAA (2-6, 4.42 ERA) vs Ryan Borucki - PIT (1-0, 4.63 ERA)

Pirates vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have been favored 55 times and won 29, or 52.7%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Angels have gone 6-4 (60%).

Los Angeles has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Angels have a 2-1 record from the three games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Pirates have come away with 30 wins in the 76 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Pirates have won four of nine games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Pirates vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+185) Connor Joe 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+290) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+310)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +20000 - 5th

