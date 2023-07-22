As action in the BNP Paribas Poland Open approaches an end, a quarterfinal is coming up for Rebecca Sramkova versus Tatjana Maria. Sramkova's odds are +8000 to win this tournament at Legia Tenis & Golf.

Sramkova at the 2023 BNP Paribas Poland Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 22-30

July 22-30 Venue: Legia Tenis & Golf

Legia Tenis & Golf Location: Warsaw, Poland

Warsaw, Poland Court Surface: Hard

Sramkova's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Friday, July 28 (at 4:00 AM ET), Sramkova will play Maria, after getting past Karolina Muchova 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in the previous round.

Sramkova Stats

Sramkova is coming off a 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 victory over No. 18-ranked Muchova in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

Through two tournaments over the past 12 months, Sramkova is yet to win a title, and her record is 1-2.

Through three matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Sramkova has played 26.0 games per match. She won 47.4% of them.

Over the past year, Sramkova has won 64.1% of her service games, and she has won 30.8% of her return games.

