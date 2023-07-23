Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Angels - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Andrew McCutchen (.308 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Angels.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .377 this season while batting .266 with 50 walks and 40 runs scored.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 56th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 93rd in slugging.
- McCutchen has gotten at least one hit in 63.3% of his games this year (50 of 79), with multiple hits 18 times (22.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.7% of his games in 2023 (10 of 79), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24.1% of his games this season, McCutchen has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this season (39.2%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|40
|.290
|AVG
|.243
|.394
|OBP
|.361
|.413
|SLG
|.421
|9
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|13
|30/24
|K/BB
|38/26
|5
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.50 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 121 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Anderson (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 5.17 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty went three innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.17, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.
