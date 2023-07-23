Sunday, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Los Angeles Angels and Tyler Anderson, with the first pitch at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 19 against the Guardians) he went 0-for-2.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Austin Hedges At The Plate

Hedges has five doubles, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .173.

In 41.4% of his 58 games this season, Hedges has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 58 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Hedges has driven in a run in 11 games this year (19.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 58 games (17.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 30 .184 AVG .163 .215 OBP .231 .224 SLG .225 3 XBH 3 0 HR 1 3 RBI 11 20/2 K/BB 18/8 0 SB 1

