Sunday, Austin Hedges and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Los Angeles Angels and Tyler Anderson, with the first pitch at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 19 against the Guardians) he went 0-for-2.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Discover More About This Game

Austin Hedges At The Plate

  • Hedges has five doubles, a home run and 10 walks while hitting .173.
  • In 41.4% of his 58 games this season, Hedges has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 58 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Hedges has driven in a run in 11 games this year (19.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 of 58 games (17.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 30
.184 AVG .163
.215 OBP .231
.224 SLG .225
3 XBH 3
0 HR 1
3 RBI 11
20/2 K/BB 18/8
0 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (121 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Angels will send Anderson (4-2) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.17 ERA and 73 strikeouts through 87 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he went three innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 33-year-old has put together a 5.17 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .282 to opposing hitters.
