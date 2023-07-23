Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Angels - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Angels.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds has an OPS of .747, fueled by an OBP of .323 and a team-best slugging percentage of .424 this season.
- Reynolds has picked up a hit in 70.2% of his 84 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.4% of them.
- He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Reynolds has driven home a run in 28 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 32 of 84 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|44
|.218
|AVG
|.290
|.312
|OBP
|.333
|.333
|SLG
|.500
|12
|XBH
|21
|2
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|26
|27/19
|K/BB
|43/12
|2
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Angels have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 121 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his 17th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.17 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed three innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.17, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .282 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.