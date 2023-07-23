Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Angels - July 23
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Connor Joe -- hitting .318 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on July 23 at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is hitting .243 with 19 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.
- In 44 of 84 games this year (52.4%) Joe has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (14.3%).
- He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Joe has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (23.8%), with two or more RBI in four of them (4.8%).
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.5%.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|41
|.252
|AVG
|.236
|.376
|OBP
|.296
|.405
|SLG
|.443
|11
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|10
|32/20
|K/BB
|46/8
|0
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (121 total, 1.2 per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his 17th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 5.17 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed three innings against the Houston Astros, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 5.17 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
