Connor Joe -- hitting .318 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the mound, on July 23 at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .243 with 19 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.

In 44 of 84 games this year (52.4%) Joe has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (14.3%).

He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Joe has picked up an RBI in 20 games this year (23.8%), with two or more RBI in four of them (4.8%).

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.5%.

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 41 .252 AVG .236 .376 OBP .296 .405 SLG .443 11 XBH 18 3 HR 4 15 RBI 10 32/20 K/BB 46/8 0 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings