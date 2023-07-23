Sunday's game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (50-49) matching up with the Pittsburgh Pirates (43-55) at 4:07 PM ET (on July 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Angels, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Angels will give the ball to Tyler Anderson (4-2, 5.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Mitch Keller (9-5, 3.73 ERA).

Pirates vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Angels 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Pittsburgh and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The previous 10 Pirates contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 77 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (40.3%) in those contests.

This year, Pittsburgh has won 28 of 68 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Pittsburgh is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.1 runs per game (404 total).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.50 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

