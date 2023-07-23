The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Taylor Ward and the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

The Angels are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Pirates (+105). The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Pirates gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pirates vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -125 +105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-6.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Pirates and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Pirates' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been victorious in 31, or 40.3%, of the 77 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Pittsburgh has won 27 of its 65 games, or 41.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 51 of its 98 games with a total this season.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 8-4-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-26 20-29 18-25 25-29 29-39 14-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.