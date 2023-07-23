How to Watch the Pirates vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 23
Taylor Ward and the Los Angeles Angels hit the field against Ji-Man Choi and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday, at 4:07 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit just 89 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .382 this season.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 404 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Pirates rank 16th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.50 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
- Pirates pitchers have a 1.379 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates will send Mitch Keller (9-5) to the mound for his 21st start this season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up eight earned runs on 10 hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.
- He has earned a quality start 12 times in 20 starts this season.
- Keller will look to pitch five or more innings for the 20th start in a row.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/17/2023
|Guardians
|L 11-0
|Home
|Quinn Priester
|Xzavion Curry
|7/18/2023
|Guardians
|L 10-1
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Logan Allen
|7/19/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-5
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Aaron Civale
|7/21/2023
|Angels
|L 8-5
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|-
|7/22/2023
|Angels
|W 3-0
|Away
|Ryan Borucki
|Reid Detmers
|7/23/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Tyler Anderson
|7/24/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Yu Darvish
|7/25/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Blake Snell
|7/26/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Seth Lugo
|7/28/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Zack Wheeler
|7/29/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Aaron Nola
