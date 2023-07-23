Taylor Ward and the Los Angeles Angels hit the field against Ji-Man Choi and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday, at 4:07 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit just 89 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Pittsburgh is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .382 this season.

The Pirates have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 404 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Pirates rank 16th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 18th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.50 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.379 WHIP this season, 24th in the majors.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Mitch Keller (9-5) to the mound for his 21st start this season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up eight earned runs on 10 hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 20 starts this season.

Keller will look to pitch five or more innings for the 20th start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 7/17/2023 Guardians L 11-0 Home Quinn Priester Xzavion Curry 7/18/2023 Guardians L 10-1 Home Mitch Keller Logan Allen 7/19/2023 Guardians W 7-5 Home Rich Hill Aaron Civale 7/21/2023 Angels L 8-5 Away Johan Oviedo - 7/22/2023 Angels W 3-0 Away Ryan Borucki Reid Detmers 7/23/2023 Angels - Away Mitch Keller Tyler Anderson 7/24/2023 Padres - Away Rich Hill Yu Darvish 7/25/2023 Padres - Away Rich Hill Blake Snell 7/26/2023 Padres - Away Johan Oviedo Seth Lugo 7/28/2023 Phillies - Home Osvaldo Bido Zack Wheeler 7/29/2023 Phillies - Home Mitch Keller Aaron Nola

