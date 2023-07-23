On Sunday, July 23 at 4:07 PM ET, the Los Angeles Angels (50-49) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (43-55) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Tyler Anderson will get the ball for the Angels, while Mitch Keller will take the mound for the Pirates.

The favored Angels have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +100. The contest's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Pirates vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have won 29, or 51.8%, of the 56 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Angels have gone 26-25 (winning 51% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Angels played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 77 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (40.3%) in those games.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 28-40 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Pirates had a record of 3-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Pirates vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Santana 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+150) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Connor Joe 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+260) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +20000 - 5th

