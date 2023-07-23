Player prop bet odds for Shohei Ohtani, Bryan Reynolds and others are listed when the Los Angeles Angels host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday (at 4:07 PM ET).

Pirates vs. Angels Game Info

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Bryan Reynolds Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has put up 83 hits with 21 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .257/.323/.424 so far this year.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 22 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Angels Jul. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 19 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 75 hits with 23 doubles, nine home runs, 43 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .228/.315/.380 on the year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Angels Jul. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 17 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Tyler Anderson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Anderson Stats

The Angels' Tyler Anderson (4-2) will make his 17th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 16 starts this season.

In 16 starts this season, Anderson has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has made 17 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Anderson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros Jul. 16 3.0 5 1 1 5 2 at Dodgers Jul. 7 4.1 4 3 3 5 2 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 1 5.0 5 0 0 3 2 at Rockies Jun. 25 6.0 4 3 3 9 2 at Royals Jun. 18 5.0 6 2 2 6 1

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has recorded 111 hits with 16 doubles, seven triples, 35 home runs and 59 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .302/.397/.668 on the year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Jul. 21 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 19 0-for-1 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 18 1-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 17 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0

Taylor Ward Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ward Stats

Taylor Ward has 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 38 walks and 40 RBI (83 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .249/.333/.407 so far this year.

Ward Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Pirates Jul. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 21 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 19 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

