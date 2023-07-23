The Los Angeles Angels (50-49) and Pittsburgh Pirates (43-55) play a rubber match on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Angels will give the nod to Tyler Anderson (4-2) versus the Pirates and Mitch Keller (9-5).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Sunday, July 23, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Anderson - LAA (4-2, 5.17 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (9-5, 3.73 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

Keller will try for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Pirates, his 21st of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.73 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.

In 20 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.73, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .231 against him.

Keller has recorded 12 quality starts this year.

Keller will try to go five or more innings for his 20th straight appearance. He's averaging 6.2 innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Anderson

The Angels' Anderson (4-2) will make his 17th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw three innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 5.17, a 1.87 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.552.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Anderson has started 16 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 17 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.