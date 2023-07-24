On Monday, Andrew McCutchen (.162 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .381 this season while batting .267 with 52 walks and 41 runs scored.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 52nd, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 92nd in the league in slugging.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 51 of 80 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.

In 12.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has had an RBI in 19 games this year (23.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (8.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year (40.0%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 41 .290 AVG .245 .394 OBP .368 .413 SLG .420 9 XBH 13 4 HR 6 15 RBI 13 30/24 K/BB 39/28 5 SB 4

