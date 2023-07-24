Bryan Reynolds, with a slugging percentage of .293 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, July 24 at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.433) thanks to 34 extra-base hits.

Reynolds has gotten at least one hit in 70.6% of his games this year (60 of 85), with at least two hits 19 times (22.4%).

He has hit a home run in 10.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 85), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (34.1%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (9.4%).

He has scored in 33 games this year (38.8%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 45 .218 AVG .293 .312 OBP .335 .333 SLG .514 12 XBH 22 2 HR 8 19 RBI 27 27/19 K/BB 44/12 2 SB 6

Padres Pitching Rankings