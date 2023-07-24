Carlos Santana Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Carlos Santana (.281 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Angels.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .231 with 24 doubles, nine home runs and 43 walks.
- In 58.2% of his games this season (53 of 91), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (20.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (nine of 91), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.2% of his games this year, Santana has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|45
|.232
|AVG
|.229
|.323
|OBP
|.309
|.384
|SLG
|.382
|15
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|31
|31/22
|K/BB
|37/21
|4
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (110 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 105 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 36-year-old has an ERA of 4.36, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.