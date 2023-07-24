On Monday, Jack Suwinski (batting .129 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: SDPA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 59 hits, batting .223 this season with 32 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 131st, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.

Suwinski has picked up a hit in 42 of 86 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has hit a long ball in 18.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 37.2% of his games this season (32 of 86), with two or more RBI 11 times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 31 times this year (36.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 42 .212 AVG .236 .337 OBP .353 .423 SLG .575 15 XBH 17 7 HR 13 23 RBI 28 50/26 K/BB 56/21 5 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings