Jack Suwinski Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Padres - July 24
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Jack Suwinski (batting .129 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski leads Pittsburgh with 59 hits, batting .223 this season with 32 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 131st, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 22nd in the league in slugging.
- Suwinski has picked up a hit in 42 of 86 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 18.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has had at least one RBI in 37.2% of his games this season (32 of 86), with two or more RBI 11 times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this year (36.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|42
|.212
|AVG
|.236
|.337
|OBP
|.353
|.423
|SLG
|.575
|15
|XBH
|17
|7
|HR
|13
|23
|RBI
|28
|50/26
|K/BB
|56/21
|5
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.80 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (110 total, 1.1 per game).
- Darvish gets the start for the Padres, his 18th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 4.36 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 36-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.36, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
