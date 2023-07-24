Monday's game features the San Diego Padres (48-52) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (43-56) matching up at PETCO Park (on July 24) at 9:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Padres.

The probable pitchers are Yu Darvish (7-6) for the Padres and Quinn Priester (0-1) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, July 24, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Padres 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-6.

When it comes to the over/under, Pittsburgh and its foes are 7-3-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 contests.

The Pirates have been underdogs in 78 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (39.7%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given Pittsburgh the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +220 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is No. 27 in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (409 total runs).

Pirates pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.53 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

