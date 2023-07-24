Ji-Man Choi and the Pittsburgh Pirates take the field on Monday at PETCO Park against Yu Darvish, who is starting for the San Diego Padres. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -275 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +220 moneyline odds. The matchup's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: SDPA

Location: San Diego, California

Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -275 +220 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 3-6.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Pirates and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have been victorious in 31, or 39.7%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Pittsburgh has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +220.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 52 of its 99 opportunities.

The Pirates have posted a record of 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-26 20-30 18-26 25-29 29-39 14-16

