How to Watch the Pirates vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 24
Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will take on Carlos Santana and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PETCO Park in the first of a three-game series, on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 24, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit just 90 homers this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- Pittsburgh ranks 25th in the majors with a .382 team slugging percentage.
- The Pirates rank 22nd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
- Pittsburgh is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 409 total runs (4.1 per game) this season.
- The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Pirates rank 16th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh averages the 18th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.
- Pittsburgh has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.53) in the majors this season.
- The Pirates have a combined WHIP of 1.379 as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in MLB.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates' Quinn Priester will make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, throwing 5 1/3 innings and giving up seven earned runs.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/18/2023
|Guardians
|L 10-1
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Logan Allen
|7/19/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-5
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Aaron Civale
|7/21/2023
|Angels
|L 8-5
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|-
|7/22/2023
|Angels
|W 3-0
|Away
|Ryan Borucki
|Reid Detmers
|7/23/2023
|Angels
|L 7-5
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Tyler Anderson
|7/24/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Quinn Priester
|Yu Darvish
|7/25/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Blake Snell
|7/26/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Seth Lugo
|7/28/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Osvaldo Bido
|Zack Wheeler
|7/29/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Aaron Nola
|7/30/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Quinn Priester
|Cristopher Sanchez
