On Monday, July 24 at 9:40 PM ET, Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (48-52) host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (43-56) in the series opener at PETCO Park.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -275 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Pirates +220 moneyline odds. The total for the contest is listed at 8.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Monday, July 24, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: SDPA

SDPA Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish - SD (7-6, 4.36 ERA) vs Quinn Priester - PIT (0-1, 11.81 ERA)

Pirates vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have been favorites in 72 games this season and won 38 (52.8%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Padres have a record of 2-1 (66.7%).

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

The Padres went 4-3 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Diego and its opponents combined to hit the over six times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 78 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (39.7%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Pirates this season with a +220 moneyline set for this game.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 3-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 7-3-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Santana 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Liover Peguero 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+360) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (-115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+250) Bryan Reynolds 0.5 (-189) - 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+220)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +20000 - 5th

